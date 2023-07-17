Religion shapes vaccine views – but how exactly? Our analysis looks at ideas about God and beliefs about the Bible
By Christopher P. Scheitle, Assistant Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Bernard DiGregorio, Ph.D. Student in Sociology, West Virginia University
Katie Corcoran, Associate Professor of Sociology, West Virginia University
Specific beliefs may have more to do with people’s vaccine views than their religious affiliation – but it depends on which vaccine you’re talking about.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 17, 2023