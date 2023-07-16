Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's public protector has a vital watchdog role. Researcher offers tips on how the selection process can be improved

By Sandiso Bazana, PhD Candidate/Research & Teaching Assistant, Grenoble Ecole de Management/Lecturer in Organisational Psychology, Rhodes University
The end of apartheid in South Africa in 1994 made it necessary to establish several institutions to underpin the country’s new constitutional democracy.

The office of the public protector was one of them. It was established in 1995 to exercise oversight over governmental power. The constitution grants the public protector autonomy to investigate improper government conduct and maladministration. The aim is to enhance government accountability and responsibility, thus…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Africa's groundbreaking women's rights treaty turns 20 - the hits and misses of the Maputo protocol
~ Queer theory offers new views on daily life - even on infrastructure projects in Kenya
~ Some authors are gone, others are still writing, but Caribbean literature endures
~ Russia: Trans Health Care, Families Bill Violates Rights
~ Liberals retain Fadden with a small swing
~ Hollywood on the picket line – 5 unsung films that put America’s union history on the silver screen
~ Kenya: OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over disproportionate use of force against protesters
~ Relying on Syrian Government for Cross Border Aid Delivery is Untenable
~ Confronted with violence, Tbilisi PRIDE organizers cancel the festival
~ The NHS relies on nurses from poorer countries to fill jobs – here's how to tackle this problem
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter