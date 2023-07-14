Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Northern Europe faces biggest relative increase in uncomfortable heat and is dangerously unprepared -- new research

By Jesus Lizana, Marie-Curie Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Nicole Miranda, Senior Researcher and College Lecturer in Engineering, University of Oxford
Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor, Smith School of Enterprise and Environment, University of Oxford
Limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5℃ is getting harder. A recent UN report even stated that there is now “no credible pathway” to achieve this goal.

Our planet has entered uncharted territory, with all kinds of records being broken. For four consecutive days at the start of July 2023, Earth experienced its hottest day on record. And the North Atlantic Ocean is


© The Conversation

© The Conversation -
