Northern Europe faces biggest relative increase in uncomfortable heat and is dangerously unprepared -- new research
By Jesus Lizana, Marie-Curie Research Fellow, University of Oxford
Nicole Miranda, Senior Researcher and College Lecturer in Engineering, University of Oxford
Radhika Khosla, Associate Professor, Smith School of Enterprise and Environment, University of Oxford
Limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5℃ is getting harder. A recent UN report even stated that there is now “no credible pathway” to achieve this goal.
Our planet has entered uncharted territory, with all kinds of records being broken. For four consecutive days at the start of July 2023, Earth experienced its hottest day on record. And the North Atlantic Ocean is
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 14, 2023