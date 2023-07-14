Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Caster Semenya's legal victory is significant for human rights, but doesn't necessarily mean she'll be able to compete again – here's why

By Eleanor Drywood, Senior Lecturer in Law, University of Liverpool
Olympic athlete Caster Semenya has repeatedly come into conflict with competition rules set out by the athletics governing body, World Athletics (formerly known as the IAAF). These rules require athletes like Semenya, who has what is known as a difference of sexual development (DSD), to reduce their blood testosterone level when competing in a number of events. These rules have meant that Semenya has not been allowed to compete in her preferred events since 2019.

Semenya first brought legal action against these rules at the


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
