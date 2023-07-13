Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rights experts urge Uruguay to prioritise water use for human consumption

A considerable increase in salt levels in drinking water in Uruguay is affecting over 60 percent of the population, UN experts said on Thursday, calling for the Government to take action.


© United Nations -
