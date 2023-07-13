Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The government passed a major immigration law last year – so why is it trying to pass another one?

By Erica Consterdine, Senior Lecturer in Public Policy, Lancaster University
The illegal immigration bill has generated endless controversy on its way to becoming law. The bill, which effectively bans asylum seeking in the UK, has faced heavy criticism for its treatment of children, its approach to modern slavery victims and other provisions that are likely to breach international law.

You might remember a lot of debate only last year over a new immigration act. Priti Patel, then home secretary,


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
