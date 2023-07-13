Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Milan Kundera's 'remarkable' work explored oppression, inhumanity – and the absurdity of being human

By Jen Webb, Dean, Graduate Research, University of Canberra
Milan Kundera, the celebrated Czech author best known for The Unbearable Lightness of Being, has died, aged 94. His work interrogated totalitarianism and explored ideas – leavened with bleak humour.The Conversation


