Human Rights Observatory

How Chinese students’ aspiration for equality is reflected in the fictional Shanhe University

By Oiwan Lam
The netizens’ Utopian imagination of their idea Shanhe University has reflected the dim reality of the unjust Chinese education system that discriminates against students from poor provinces.


