Human Rights Observatory

Japan Passes Law to ‘Promote Understanding’ of LGBT People

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Supporters of Equality Act Japan gather in front of parliament before they submit a petition in Tokyo on March 25, 2021.  © 2021 Kanae Doi/Human Rights Watch In June, the Japanese Diet, the national legislature of Japan, passed its first-ever law on sexual orientation and gender identity. It seeks to “promote understanding” and avoid “unfair discrimination.” The law states that “all citizens, irrespective of their sexual orientation and/or gender identity, are to be respected as individuals with inherent and inviolable fundamental human rights.” While a good start,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
