Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU lawmakers Call Out Commission Inaction on Rights Decline in Tunisia

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Press conference held at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on July 12, 2023, on the human rights situation in Tunisia. From left to right: Michael Gahler (European People’s Party), MEP Matjaž Nemec (Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats), Mounir Satouri (Greens/European Free Alliance), Karen Melchior (Renew Europe) and Sara Prestianni, EuroMed Rights. © 2023 Friederike Mager/Human Rights Watch Today, European parliamentarians from across the political spectrum denounced the European Union’s shortsighted approach to Tunisia, calling for stronger…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
