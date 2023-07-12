'Zombie fires' are occurring more frequently in boreal forests, but their impacts remain uncertain
By Jennifer Baltzer, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Forests and Global Change, Wilfrid Laurier University
Merritt R. Turetsky, Professor, University of Colorado Boulder
Sander Veraverbeke, Associate Professor, Faculty of Science, Earth and Climate, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Zombie fires smoulder through the winter and reignite in the early spring. How these fires behave is not well understood, but they can contribute to an earlier and longer fire season.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 12, 2023