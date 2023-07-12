Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remembering Chinese Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The empty chair, diploma and medal that should have been awarded to Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiaobo in the City Hall in Olso, Norway, December 10, 2010. © 2010 AP Photo/Scanpix/Heiko Junge Tomorrow marks the sixth anniversary of Liu Xiaobo’s death. The 2010 Nobel Peace laureate died from complications of liver cancer on July 13, 2017, in a hospital in Liaoning province while guarded by state security forces. Liu was a Chinese literary critic and leader in the 1989 pro-democracy Tiananmen Square protests. He was imprisoned three times for his peaceful criticism of…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cicadas could hold the secret to self-cleaning surfaces – new study
~ How children affected by criminal exploitation in Northern Ireland need better legal protections
~ Soviet aggression prompted the birth of the Nato alliance – here's why that matters now
~ Strep throat can easily be confused with throat infections caused by viruses – here are a few ways to know the difference
~ Female physicists aren't represented in the media – and this lack of representation hurts the physics field
~ A new, thin-lensed telescope design could far surpass James Webb – goodbye mirrors, hello diffractive lenses
~ Children, like adults, tend to underestimate how welcome their random acts of kindness will be
~ Classic literature still offers rich lessons about life in the deep blue sea
~ Removing dams from the Klamath River is a step toward justice for Native Americans in Northern California
~ How the shooting of Ralph Yarl demonstrates the fiction of a colorblind society in America
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter