Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The ethics of recruiting international health-care workers: Canada’s gains could mean another country’s pain

By Margaret Walton-Roberts, Chair professor, Geography and Environmental studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Ivy Lynn Bourgeault, Professor, School of Sociological and Anthropological Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Recruiting internationally educated health workers is a key part of Canada’s proposed solution to the health worker crisis. But there are ethical questions about recruiting from foreign countries.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine is the hot topic at the NATO summit – the most important work is all in the details happening behind the scenes
~ Cursive handwriting is back in Ontario schools. Its success depends on at least 5 things
~ Better collaboration between public and private sectors could improve urban public transportation
~ Global temperature rises in steps -- here's why we can expect a steep climb this year and next
~ Last seen 90 years ago, strange worm species is found crawling in Malaysia
~ A Canadian lake holds the key to the beginning of the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch
~ Climate change threatens to cause 'synchronised harvest failures' across the globe, with implications for Australia's food security
~ What is 'reverse racism' – and what's wrong with the term?
~ Small ocean critters use their poo to help seaweeds have sex
~ Turning the housing crisis around: how a circular economy can give us affordable, sustainable homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter