The ethics of recruiting international health-care workers: Canada’s gains could mean another country’s pain
By Margaret Walton-Roberts, Chair professor, Geography and Environmental studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Ivy Lynn Bourgeault, Professor, School of Sociological and Anthropological Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Recruiting internationally educated health workers is a key part of Canada’s proposed solution to the health worker crisis. But there are ethical questions about recruiting from foreign countries.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 11, 2023