Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Small ocean critters use their poo to help seaweeds have sex

By Reina Veenhof, PhD Candidate in kelp ecology, Southern Cross University
Curtis Champion, Research Scientist, Southern Cross University
Melinda Coleman, Adjunct Professor, Southern Cross University and Associate Professor, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Symon Dworjanyn, Professor of Marine Ecology and Aquaculture, Southern Cross University
Finding a good partner in life is a tricky endeavour, so imagine how much more difficult this task becomes when you’re rooted in the ground.

For most land plants, the inability to move means they have to find clever ways of transporting fertile material to suitable mates. In the millions of years it took for land plants to evolve, they developed intricate and unique relationships with animals that have allowed them to successfully colonise almost every landmass on the planet.

Think of flowers luring in pollinators with the sweet scent of nectar, bristly seedpods travelling…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global temperature rises in steps -- here's why we can expect a steep climb this year and next
~ Last seen 90 years ago, strange worm species is found crawling in Malaysia
~ A Canadian lake holds the key to the beginning of the Anthropocene, a new geological epoch
~ Climate change threatens to cause 'synchronised harvest failures' across the globe, with implications for Australia's food security
~ What is 'reverse racism' – and what's wrong with the term?
~ Turning the housing crisis around: how a circular economy can give us affordable, sustainable homes
~ 'I feel guilty for feeling like that.’ One fifth of breastfeeding women report an aversion response
~ What would history look like if women were the main characters? Gold Diggers gives us a very funny, refreshingly accurate answer
~ Mothers of Srebrenica: ‘Sadly, the killing continues in the world’
~ Bangladesh using enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings to silence rights defenders: Experts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter