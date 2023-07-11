Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As resistance in Iran continues, the regime strikes back

By Hamid Yazdan Panah
Propelled by shifting dynamics in its relationship with the West, the Iranian regime has resorted to lashing out at activists and dissidents, both domestically and internationally in recent weeks.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
