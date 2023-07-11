Tolerance.ca
Nigeria’s growing population can be an advantage, with better data and a policy focus on young people

By Akanni Ibukun Akinyemi, Professor of Demography and Social Statistics., Obafemi Awolowo University
Nigeria’s population is currently estimated at over 222 million, with the median age - the age at the midpoint of the population - 18.1 years. This poses challenges and opportunities. Akanni Akinyemi explains in this interview with The Conversation Africa that better data and greater focus on its huge young population are essential in managing the population well.

What are the distinguishing features…


Read complete article

© The Conversation
