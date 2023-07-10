Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Suriname's significant holiday of Keti Koti is finally gaining Dutch importance

By Fausia S. Abdul
Suriname's Keti Koti is celebrated annually to mark the abolition of slavery. The July 1, 2023 commemoration was special, however, as it marked the beginning of the Dutch Slavery Memorial Year.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ As Meta launches its Threads microblogging site, Twitter is being kicked while it's down
~ What's on the agenda as Biden heads to NATO summit: 5 essential reads as Western alliance talks expansion, Ukraine
~ Sex or social media? The sacrifices we're willing to make to stay online
~ How an African collection of art in Canada is celebrated with care and community
~ Nearly a third of Nigerians don't have access to a basic supply of water. This is partly because of loopholes in a law
~ DRC violence has many causes – the UN's narrow focus on ethnicity won't help end conflict
~ What El Niño means for the world's perilous climate tipping points
~ 2001: A Space Odyssey still leaves an indelible mark on our culture 55 years on
~ How to recognise a temperate rainforest in Britain and Ireland when you see one
~ AI: why installing 'robot judges' in courtrooms is a really bad idea
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter