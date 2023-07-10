Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As Meta launches its Threads microblogging site, Twitter is being kicked while it's down

By John Colley, Professor of Practice, Associate Dean, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Elon Musk is no stranger to highly competitive markets in which you take advantage of a competitor’s weakness. For once, he is on the receiving end as Meta launches its microblogging platform Threads to take advantage of his difficulties at Twitter.

Twitter, in effect, has been a near-monopoly in the…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
