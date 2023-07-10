Sex or social media? The sacrifices we're willing to make to stay online
By Paige Coyne, PhD Candidate, Department of Kinesiology, University of Windsor
Bailey Csabai, Research and Graduate Assistant, Faculty of Human Kinetics, University of Windsor
Sarah Woodruff, Professor, Director of the Community Health, Environment, and Wellness Lab, University of Windsor
Social media has become a mainstay in everyday life, particularly among younger generations. And some are even willing to make trade-offs to stay online.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 10, 2023