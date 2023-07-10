People with Parkinson's may benefit from cardio, weight training and yoga – here's what you need to know
By Aideen Sullivan, Professor and Head of Department of Anatomy & Neuroscience, University College Cork
Lucy Collins-Stack, Senior Post-Doctoral Researcher, University College Cork
Many people associate Parkinson’s disease with the physical symptoms it causes – such as tremors, muscle stiffness and balance problems – which can all make everyday activities difficult. But just because Parkinson’s makes movement harder, doesn’t mean those with the disease should stop moving.
This was highlighted in a recent video posted by British fitness influencer Joe Wicks on his YouTube channel. In the video, Wicks guides viewers through exercises they can do if they have Parkinson’s disease – and explains…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 10, 2023