Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zebrafish share skin-deep similarities with people, making them helpful models to study skin conditions like vitiligo and melanoma

By Craig Ceol, Assistant Professor of Molecular Medicine, UMass Chan Medical School
Zebrafish melanocytes cause diseases similar to those in people when they don’t work properly. Studying how they regenerate after injury could lead to new treatments for hair color loss and vitiligo.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
