Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We found 176 bird species using human-made materials in their nests – new research

By James Reynolds, Assistant Professor in Ornithology and Animal Conservation, University of Birmingham
Jenő Nagy, Research Fellow, ELKH-DE Conservation Biology Research Group., University of Debrecen
Zuzanna Jagiello, Post-doctoral Research Assistant, Institute of Evolutionary Biology, University of Warsaw
Interactions between wildlife and plastic litter have been well documented in the sea. Think of seals entangled in netting or whales permanently attached to discarded fishing tackle, so-called “ghost gear”.

But it is birds that may encounter discarded human-made material the most of all animal groups, as they are extremely mobile and can be found almost everywhere in the world. There are many reports of seabird…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
