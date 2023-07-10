Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Volkswagen Announces Factory Audit in Xinjiang

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cars pass through the assembly line at the Xinjiang auto plant of Shanghai Volkswagen in Urumqi, northwest Chinas Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, August 29, 2013. © 2013 Imaginechina/AP Images A multinational firm announcing an audit of a small factory in a remote location isn’t usually headline news. But it was when Volkswagen’s chief executive, Oliver Blume, stated that the firm intends to pursue an “independent audit” of its plant in Xinjiang, the region of China where authorities have committed crimes against humanity, including forced labor, targeting Uyghur…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
