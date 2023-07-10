Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

10 reasons humans kill animals – and why we can't avoid it

By Benjamin Allen, Wildlife ecologist, University of Southern Queensland
Humans must kill animals in many cases, but they can still modify their behaviours to improve the welfare of animals while they are alive.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How do I stop my mind racing and get some sleep?
~ Developers aren't paying enough to offset impacts on koalas and other endangered species
~ Why is NATO expanding its reach to the Asia-Pacific region?
~ Uganda: Oil Pipeline Project Impoverishes Thousands
~ Ageism, sexism, classism and more: 7 examples of bias in AI-generated images
~ Volkswagen Announces Factory Audit in Xinjiang
~ The Islamic State flag hijacks Muslim words of faith. Banning it could cause confusion and unfair targeting of Muslims
~ Fat people are taught to hate themselves – but Kris Kneen's intimate book could create change
~ Uncovering 7 examples of bias in AI-generated images
~ NZ's statistics on deaths and illness at work are sobering -- yet, health and safety training courses are under threat
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter