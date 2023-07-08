Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Death and defiance in a historic Ukrainian city after a Russian rocket strike

By Yulia Abibok
Ten people were killed and 42 wounded in Lviv, a city packed with tourists, civilian volunteers, and those fleeing the Russian occupation of the Ukrainian east and south.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ OHCHR ‘very concerned’ over militarization of public security in Honduras
~ Ukraine: US transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine undermines international efforts to safeguard civilians from indiscriminate weapons
~ Vinícius Júnior: how Spanish law is starting to tackle racism on and off the football pitch
~ The history behind Orkney's vote to 'join Norway'
~ China's gallium and germanium controls: what they mean and what could happen next
~ UN rights experts ‘appalled’ by attack on Russian journalist and lawyer in Chechnya
~ Ukraine: US plan to transfer cluster munitions to Ukraine undermines international efforts to safeguard civilians from indiscriminate weapons
~ Nonbinary genders beyond 'male' and 'female' would have been no surprise to ancient rabbis, who acknowledged tumtums, androgynos and aylonot
~ Affirmative action lasted over 50 years: 3 essential reads explaining how it ended
~ China's ties to Cuba and growing presence in Latin America raise security concerns in Washington, even as leaders try to ease tensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter