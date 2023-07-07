Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yevonde: Life and Colour exhibition reopens the National Portrait Gallery in style

By Darcy White, Senior Lecturer in Visual Culture, Sheffield Hallam University
A long-overdue exhibition of the work of photographer Yevonde Middleton (1893-1975) has opened at the National Portrait Gallery (NPG), London. Yevonde: Life and Colour is the first major exhibition since the gallery reopened its doors, following a three-year refurbishment.

Throughout her life, Yevonde was a vocal advocate for women. In her youth, she was a suffragette. And she championed women within photography throughout her long and successful career, gaining wide recognition in…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
