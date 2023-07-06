Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Here's why climate change isn't always to blame for extreme rainfall

By Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Kate R Saunders, Lecturer, Monash University
Kimberley Reid, Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Atmospheric Sciences, Monash University
Some were quick to point the finger at climate change when floods hit eastern Australia in February and March 2022, in the lead up to the federal election. But it’s not that simple, scientists say.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
