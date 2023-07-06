Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Six must-read summer fiction books – reviewed by our experts

By Tory Young, Associate Professor in Department of English Literature, Anglia Ruskin University
Christopher Pittard, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, University of Portsmouth
Emily West, Professor of American History, University of Reading
Naomi Adam, Postgraduate researcher in English Language and Literature, University of Liverpool
Paddy Brennan, PhD candidate, Institute of Irish Studies, University of Liverpool
Vanessa Marr, Principal Lecturer in School of Art and Media, University of Brighton
Summer is here and many people have more time to read. Whether you’re looking for a steamy read for the beach, a twisty mystery to pass the time on a long train journey or an engrossing work of historical fiction to accompany you to the park, our experts in literature have you covered with a series of recommendation’s of novels released in 2023.

1. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus


Set in 1950s America, we meet Elizabeth Zott as she packs her…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Khartoum: The city I fled; the city I love
~ Here's why climate change isn't always to blame for extreme rainfall
~ Rising sexual violence in Sudan conflict reflects entrenched patriarchy -- but women and girls are fighting back
~ How 'drinkflation' affects the price of your pint
~ Ketone drinks: do they really improve sports performance?
~ Ukraine recap: Yevgeny Prigozhin and the mystery of the mutiny that never was
~ How holidaying in developing countries affects local inequality
~ Israel's assault in Jenin will only further erode the Palestinian Authority's legitimacy
~ Myanmar atrocities and impunity must end: Türk
~ Egypt Using Remote Hearings to Isolate Prisoners
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter