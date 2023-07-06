Tolerance.ca
Ghana's new chief justice: Gertrude Tokornoo faces challenges, but could help transform the country's courts

By Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, Associate Professor of Law, University of Ghana
Her Ladyship Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo took office as the 15th ,chief justice of Ghana on 12 June 2023. She is the third woman to occupy the position, which is the fourth highest in the country after the president, vice-president and speaker of parliament. Ghana’s judiciary is made up of the supreme court, the court of appeal, high court and magistrate (district) court. The chief justice is at the top of the judicial hierarchy and serves as administrator and supervisor.

The supreme court has power, as the highest court, to interpret Ghana’s constitution and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
