Aging is complicated – a biologist explains why no two people or cells age the same way, and what this means for anti-aging interventions

By Ellen Quarles, Assistant Professor in Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology, University of Michigan
Aging is a culmination of factors spanning from your cells to your environment. A number of interconnected processes determine how quickly your body is able to repair and recover from damage.The Conversation


