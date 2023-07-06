Ukrainian science is struggling, threatening long-term economic recovery – history shows ways to support the Ukrainian scientific system
By Ina Ganguli, Associate Professor of Economics, UMass Amherst
Michael E. Rose, Senior Research Fellow, Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition
Oleksandra Ivashchenko, Medical Physicist, Netherlands Cancer Institute
Stefano Horst Baruffaldi, Associate Professor in Economics and Management of Innovation, Polytechnic University of Milan
The war in Ukraine has led to the destruction of scientific infrastructure, caused many Ukrainian researchers to leave the country and disrupted the work of those who have stayed.
