Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why earthquakes happen all the time in Britain but not in Ireland

By Sergei Lebedev, Professor of Geophysics, University of Cambridge
The village of Tean in Staffordshire, England, was hit by a 3.3-magnitude earthquake on June 28 2023. The tremors caused windows and doors to rattle in the surrounding area.

Earthquakes of this nature are not uncommon in Britain (the island including England, Scotland and Wales). In fact, hundreds of earthquakes shake Britain every single year.

The majority of these earthquakes are small in magnitude and do not result in any damage. However, there are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
