Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Linda Burney fills the Voice's in-tray, as the government battles to stop slide in yes vote

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
In a change of government tactics, Linda Burney this week deployed a sheet anchor to tie the Voice to practical outcomes. At the same time, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton is weaponising the cost of living to flail it.

Their prime targets are “soft” voters – including those who are undecided, uncertain, sceptical, just tuning in.

Earlier, the government was putting much faith in "the vibe" to carry the Voice – a general appeal to righting the wrongs of the past and giving Indigenous people the opportunity to be heard. "Closing the gap" was part of the pitch but it was cast…




© The Conversation -
