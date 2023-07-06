Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Australia banning live sheep exports may be a net loss for animal welfare

By Elizabeth (Liz) Jackson, Associate Professor of Supply Chain Management & Logistics, Curtin University
Australia can boast that it leads the world in animal welfare practices. A ban on live exports will more animals being shipped from nations with lower standards.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine: Civilian Deaths from Cluster Munitions
~ Why are so many climate records breaking all at once?
~ Kurdistan Region of Iraq: LGBT Rights Group Shuttered
~ Trip Report: Cycling in the footsteps of the 1966 Farmworkers March
~ Bangladesh: Labor Activist Killed
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Author Bruce Wolpe on the "shocking" consequences for Australia of a Trump 24 win
~ Should the voting age in Australia be lowered to 16?
~ North-eastern Niger has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing armed attacks in the Sahel
~ Why Indonesia wants Australia's help to supply the world with electric vehicles and batteries
~ What is 'fawning'? How is it related to trauma and the 'fight or flight' response?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter