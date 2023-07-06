Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Indonesia wants Australia's help to supply the world with electric vehicles and batteries

By Arianto Patunru, Fellow, The Arndt-Corden Department of Economics, Australian National University
The Indonesian president’s visit to Australia could lead to closer co-operation on the energy transition, with Australia supplying lithium for Indonesia’s electric vehicle and battery production.The Conversation


