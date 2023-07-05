Anticipating Canada's crisis response decisions can save critical time in future wildfire seasons
By Robin Gregory, Adjunct Professor, Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, University of British Columbia
Paul Slovic, Professor of Psychology, University of Oregon
Ralph L. Keeney, Emeritus professor, Fuqua School of Business, Duke University, Duke University
Many response decisions to crises cannot be made in advance because each event is unique and has its own specific characteristics. But it is still possible to prepare for the future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 5, 2023