Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nepal’s Historic Achievement on Marriage Equality

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Same-sex couple Surendra Pandey, left, and Maya Gurung, celebrate an interim order issued by the country's Supreme Court enabling the registration of same-sex marriages for the first time, Kathmandu, Nepal, June 29, 2023.  © 2023 Niranjan Shrestha/AP Photos Hundreds of same-sex couples in Nepal will soon be able to legally register their marriages following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on June 28 which cleared the way for marriage equality in the country. Although Nepal’s civil code currently describes marriage as being between a man and a woman, Justice Til Pradad…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ China rolls out new patriotic education law to consolidate its single-party regime
~ Boost global action and ambition to reach SDGs, urges new UN campaign
~ Mozambican terror group is strikingly similar to Nigeria's deadly Boko Haram
~ Genetically modified crops may be a solution to hunger - why there is scepticism in Africa
~ Africa’s linguistic diversity goes largely unnoticed in research on multilingualism
~ Businesses that address social or environmental problems often struggle to survive: 3 things that can help them
~ Seabed trawling's impact on the climate may be wildly overestimated – new study
~ Death in Jenin: Israel's biggest attack in the West Bank in 20 years is down to Netanyahu's political weakness – here's why
~ Why there are fewer insects on UK farms than there were a century ago -- and how to restore them
~ Why archaeologists usually rebury their excavations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter