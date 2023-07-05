Tolerance.ca
Can the boreal forest be used to concretely fight climate change?

By Claude Villeneuve, Professeur titulaire Chaire en éco-conseil spécialiste des changements climatiques, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Charles Marty, Adjunct professor, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Maxime Paré, Professeur chercheur en agriculture nordique, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
Patrick Faubert, Professor - Industrial ecology and climate change mitigation, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi (UQAC)
CO2 emissions from fossil fuel use and deforestation are the causes of global climate warming exceeding 1°C over the past 100 years. At the current rate, this warming will most likely climb to 2°C before 2100, causing climate disruption around the world.

This article is part of La Conversation Canada's series The…


© The Conversation -
