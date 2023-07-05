Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Films to understand the French riots

By Ana María Iglesias Botrán, Profesora del Departamento de Filología Francesa en la Facultad de Filosofía y Letras. Doctora especialista en estudios culturales franceses y Análisis del Discurso, Universidad de Valladolid
A young unarmed teenager has been shot dead in a Paris suburb by a policeman during a routine checkpoint. It is not the first time, and French cinema has been denouncing it for years.The Conversation


