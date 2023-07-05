Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Astro-tourism – chasing eclipses, meteor showers and elusive dark skies from Earth

By Vahe Peroomian, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
For years, small groups of astronomy enthusiasts have traveled the globe chasing the rare solar eclipse. They have embarked on cruises to the middle of the ocean, taken flights into the eclipse’s path and even traveled to Antarctica. In August 2017, millions across the U.S. witnessed a total…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ In Niger, the north-east of the country has become a safe haven for refugees fleeing armed attacks in the Sahel
~ NHS at 75: problems abound but founding principles are unshaken
~ Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is the latest film to give a monster a makeover
~ How did the social care system end up in crisis and how can it be fixed? Expert Q&A
~ Christians in Pakistan risk greater persecution from blasphemy laws, while living in poverty
~ _E. coli_ is one of the most widely studied organisms – and that may be a problem for both science and medicine
~ How splitting sound might lead to a new kind of quantum computer
~ Prigozhin revolt raised fears of Putin's toppling – and a nuclear Russia in chaos
~ 'Global China' is a big part of Latin America’s renewable energy boom, but homegrown industries and 'frugal innovation' are key
~ America's power disconnection crisis: In 31 states, utilities can shut off electricity for nonpayment in a heat wave
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter