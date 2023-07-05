Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do psychedelics really work to treat depression and PTSD? Here's what the evidence says

By Sam Moreton, Associate Lecturer, School of Psychology, University of Wollongong
As of July 1, authorised psychiatrists have been allowed to prescribe MDMA (the chemical found in “ecstasy”) to treat post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and psilocybin (found in “magic mushrooms”) to treat depression that hasn’t responded to other treatment.

Psychedelic therapies have researchers excited because evidence suggests they might have lasting beneficial effects on factors that cause psychological distress beyond the treatment period. These include feeling disconnected from other people,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Decades of less rainfall have cut replenishing of groundwater to 800-year low in WA
~ What is NAIDOC week? How did it start and what does it celebrate?
~ Why Australia banning live animal exports may be a net loss for animal welfare
~ Intake to the National Institute of Circus Arts has been ‘paused’. Where to next for Australia's performing arts training?
~ What is the difference between the laws of cricket and the ‘spirit’ of cricket?
~ Lebanon: Armed Forces Summarily Deporting Syrians
~ Why are less than 1% of Australian teachers accredited at the top levels of the profession?
~ Why is there so much confusion and fearmongering over WA's new Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act?
~ YIMBYs and NIMBYs unite! You can have both heritage protection and more housing
~ Scaling up community drug-checking services in B.C. could help respond to the overdose crisis
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter