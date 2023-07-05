Decades of less rainfall have cut replenishing of groundwater to 800-year low in WA
By Stacey Priestley, Research Scientist, Environment Business Unit, CSIRO
Andy Baker, Professor, School of Biological, Earth and Environmental Sciences, UNSW Sydney
Pauline Treble, Research Scientist, Environment Research Group, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation
South-west Australia relies on groundwater for three-quarters of its water use. But a new study of the region’s caves has found a drying climate is having a dramatic impact on this precious resource.
