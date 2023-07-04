Who decides what ESG is and how to make investments greener – new research
By Johannes Petry, CSGR Research Fellow, University of Warwick
Jan Fichtner, Postdoctoral Researcher in Political Science, University of Amsterdam
Robin Jaspert, PhD Candidate, Goethe University Frankfurt am Main
More than 30 US states have proposed or implemented legislation in recent years to stop the government and its pension funds from investing in environmental social and governance (ESG) funds. These products integrate ESG issues into their investment strategies, which mainly involve buying stocks but also bonds.
US conservatives claim that ESG…
