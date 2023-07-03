Tolerance.ca
Iran: New Charges Against Journalists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranians protesting in Tehran, Iran, on October 1, 2022.  © 2022 AP Photo/Middle East Images (Beirut) – Iranian authorities have brought vague “propaganda” and “national security” charges against three journalists, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities should drop the charges, which stem from the journalists’ reporting and writing on social media, and end the ongoing harassment, prosecution, and punishment of those exercising their rights to free speech. The trial of the journalists – Saeideh Shafiei, Mehrnoush Zarei Henzaki, and Nasim Sultan Beigi – is scheduled…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
