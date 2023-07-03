Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK Turns its Back on Asylum Seekers with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Temporary accommodation for asylum seekers in Heathrow, England, February 2021. © 2021 Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images More than 50 asylum seekers, most of whom have disabilities, are being warehoused in a former care home in Essex, England, without access to adequate support and services. The UK government opened the site, which can accommodate up to 77 people, in November 2022. Most people housed there, ranging from ages 20 to 74, have physical and sensory disabilities. Many require assistive devices, including wheelchairs and crutches, medical assistance, or support…


© Human Rights Watch -
