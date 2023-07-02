Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Murray-Darling Basin shows why the 'social cost of water' concept won't work

By Sarah Ann Wheeler, Professor in Water Economics, University of Adelaide
Claudia Ringler, Deputy Director, Environment and Production Technology Division, International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI)
After almost half a century, the United Nations has waded back into the murky world of water policy. But one of the ideas following this year’s international meeting has been shot down.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Too big, too heavy and too slow to change: road transport is way off track for net zero
~ School of last resort: how to fix NZ’s vital but ignored alternative education system
~ Henry Lawson and Judith Wright were deaf – but they’re rarely acknowledged as disabled writers. Why does that matter?
~ How to have informed and respectful conversations about Indigenous issues like the Voice
~ It's time we stopped exploiting interns and paid them for the hours worked
~ Voluntary assisted dying is legal in Victoria, but you may not be able to access it
~ Anna Funder rescues George Orwell's wife Eileen from being 'cancelled by the patriarchy' – and reminds us he's a sexual predator
~ Alone in a dark cave: what can we learn from extreme survival experiments?
~ India could soon be the world’s third biggest economy – NZ needs to build the trade relationship urgently
~ Expensive dental care worsens inequality. Is it time for a Medicare-style 'Denticare' scheme?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter