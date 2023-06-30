Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

June 2023 was the hottest in England since 1846 – here's why it was so unusual

By Stephen Burt, Visiting Fellow in Meteorology, University of Reading
Warm or hot weather was persistent in the UK throughout most of June 2023, with temperatures peaking at 32°C in parts of south-east England. Although well short of last July’s record 40°C, for large parts of England the last time June was this hot was in 1846 – almost 180 years ago.

The Met Office keeps a detailed national and regional temperature database extending back to 1884, and 2023 now appears certain to claim the title…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
