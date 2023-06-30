Tolerance.ca
Controversy over poems at British Museum shows urgent need for more recognition for translators

By Caroline Summers, Assistant Professor of Translation & Transcultural Studies, University of Warwick
The British Museum has had to apologise after a translator’s words were used without permission. Writer and translator Yilin Wang shared on Twitter that their translations of work by the Chinese feminist poet Qiu Jin appeared in the museum’s exhibition, China’s Hidden Century, without consent.

The museum’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
