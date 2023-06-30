Tolerance.ca
Paris riots: when police shot a teenager dead, a rumbling pressure cooker exploded

By Joseph Downing, Senior Lecturer in International Relations and Politics, Aston University
Riots have broken out in Nanterre, a suburb of Paris, following the lethal police shooting of a 17-year-old boy named as Nahel M. An investigation into his death is ongoing but the situation has already triggered protest and anger. Whatever the investigation concludes, the incident forms part of a complex, deep-rooted problem.

It raises the memory of the violence that spread across the city’s suburbs in 2005, lasting more than three weeks and forcing the country into a state of emergency. Many of the issues…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
