Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

GP crisis: how did things go so wrong, and what needs to change?

By Sharon Spooner, Clinical Lecturer, Division of Population Health, Health Services Research & Primary Care, University of Manchester
Harm van Marwijk, Professor in Primary Care, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
Imelda Mcdermott, Research Fellow, Division of Population Health, Health Services Research & Primary Care, University of Manchester
The new NHS workforce plan for England promises a 50% increase in GP training places by 2031. But the challenges GPs are wrestling with go much deeper.The Conversation


